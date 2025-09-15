Dear players,
This update includes the following fixes and additions:
Fixes
Fixed an issue where the quest Lecherous beasts still appeared after completion.
Additions & Improvements
Updated synthesis methods for the tags Dwarfism, Giant Syndrome, and Slightly Famous.
Thank you for your support! We will continue listening to your feedback and improving the gameplay experience of The Minister.
💬 Community:
QQ Group: 983443471
Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy
—— LALALA GAMES
