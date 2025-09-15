 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19980784 Edited 15 September 2025 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear players,

This update includes the following fixes and additions:

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the quest Lecherous beasts still appeared after completion.

Additions & Improvements

Updated synthesis methods for the tags Dwarfism, Giant Syndrome, and Slightly Famous.

Thank you for your support! We will continue listening to your feedback and improving the gameplay experience of The Minister.

💬 Community:

QQ Group: 983443471

Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy

—— LALALA GAMES

Changed files in this update

