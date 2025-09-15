 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19980724
Update notes via Steam Community
■新規追加
[共通]レビューのいいね、通報、自身のレビューの削除を追加（通報・削除は右クリックから）
■仕様変更
[共通]レビューは経験点獲得からいいねをされたときに名誉点1点に変更
[共通]ブロックしているユーザーからの通知は送らないように変更
[タッチ]レビューはパネル表示に変更
■不具合修正
[通常]カード選択の表示調整
[ウェブ]データの読み込み処理修正
[通常]フォローの表示調整
[共通]いいねボタン・ページリンクの表示不備
[共通]いいねが日時リセットができてない＆いいねできない対象がある
[タッチ]コントロールの操作の不備

