Regarding Reincarnation Part 2. I am getting closer and closer each day. My current target and goal is to finish it before 24th of September. I can't promise anything, since it is possible i encounter some time consuming problem. But I will do my best to have it ready for live at that time.
Today's Changes
- Added More Chinese Text, with more coming soon.
- Fixed a problem with cultivation array doing incorrect calculations during offline calculation.
- Qin Soul Artifact should now properly stack
- Added some logic to the filter selection options, should be less confusing now.
- Fixed material being incorrect on fire and defense puppets
- Fixed T10 Earth Herb having wrong element.
- Fixed typo in Palm Soul Artifact description.
- Fixed soul talisman health bug
- Added Critical Strike damage to stats, adventure and inventory
- Fixed estimated time for forging
- Fixed immortal bounty dungeon crash bug
