Today's Changes

Added More Chinese Text, with more coming soon.



Fixed a problem with cultivation array doing incorrect calculations during offline calculation.



Qin Soul Artifact should now properly stack



Added some logic to the filter selection options, should be less confusing now.



Fixed material being incorrect on fire and defense puppets



Fixed T10 Earth Herb having wrong element.



Fixed typo in Palm Soul Artifact description.



Fixed soul talisman health bug



Added Critical Strike damage to stats, adventure and inventory



Fixed estimated time for forging



Fixed immortal bounty dungeon crash bug



Greetings fellow cultivators. Here is another batch of fixes.Regarding Reincarnation Part 2. I am getting closer and closer each day. My current target and goal is to finish it before 24th of September. I can't promise anything, since it is possible i encounter some time consuming problem. But I will do my best to have it ready for live at that time.