15 September 2025 Build 19980671 Edited 15 September 2025 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Greetings fellow cultivators. Here is another batch of fixes.

Regarding Reincarnation Part 2. I am getting closer and closer each day. My current target and goal is to finish it before 24th of September. I can't promise anything, since it is possible i encounter some time consuming problem. But I will do my best to have it ready for live at that time.

Today's Changes


  • Added More Chinese Text, with more coming soon.
  • Fixed a problem with cultivation array doing incorrect calculations during offline calculation.
  • Qin Soul Artifact should now properly stack
  • Added some logic to the filter selection options, should be less confusing now.
  • Fixed material being incorrect on fire and defense puppets
  • Fixed T10 Earth Herb having wrong element.
  • Fixed typo in Palm Soul Artifact description.
  • Fixed soul talisman health bug
  • Added Critical Strike damage to stats, adventure and inventory
  • Fixed estimated time for forging
  • Fixed immortal bounty dungeon crash bug

