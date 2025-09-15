Watchword is out - get ready to break the game!

There will be a limited time 15% launch discount so don't wait!

GET WATCHWORD

If you've played the demo here's what's new in 1.0.0:

Endless mode

80 books (with more on the way)

Starting bags

Stats & Achievements

Cloud save

New Watchguards

Bugs & Feedback

if you experience any bugs or want to contribute to future updates of the game, please join the discord!

Thanks for all the love & support! I'm a solo operation so I appreciate your patience as I launch for the first time & I hope you love the game <3

Chayse - Big Quail Games