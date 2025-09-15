 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19980591 Edited 15 September 2025 – 13:26:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Watchword is out - get ready to break the game!

There will be a limited time 15% launch discount so don't wait!

GET WATCHWORD

If you've played the demo here's what's new in 1.0.0:

  • Endless mode

  • 80 books (with more on the way)

  • Starting bags

  • Stats & Achievements

  • Cloud save

  • New Watchguards

Bugs & Feedback

if you experience any bugs or want to contribute to future updates of the game, please join the discord!

Thanks for all the love & support! I'm a solo operation so I appreciate your patience as I launch for the first time & I hope you love the game <3

Chayse - Big Quail Games

