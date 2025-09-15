Hi everyone,
Patch 0.758 introduces a highly requested quality-of-life feature: Recipe Book.
One of the most common complaints from players was the recipe limit—only being able to learn up to 3 recipes at once, and having to discard one when exceeding capacity. Losing a hard-earned recipe felt frustrating, and worse, relearning it cost extra money.
The Recipe Book solves this frustration. When you learn a recipe for the first time, a Recipe Book of that recipe will be added to your inventory. You can use the Recipe Book to re-learn that recipe at any time, unlimited times. This makes recipes collectible and allows you to freely swap the dishes you can cook.
We’ve also added a setting to invert the Y-axis for players who prefer that control style.
Other changes, bug fixes, and improvements:
Minor Change: Removed the Wishlist button for Early Access.
Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where cooks or servers’ right hands could get stuck in a “carrying plate” position.
Bug Fix: Guest orders are now cancelled if the player apologizes for not having the required ingredients.
Bug Fix: Fixed interaction tags that could remain on objects after Build Mode and couldn’t be cleared.
Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where players couldn’t scroll past the first 10 decorations in Orb Mode.
UI Bug Fix: Fixed display issues with existing advertisements.
UI Bug Fix: Fixed incorrect contract price display for items.
Improvement: Players can now cook any recipe at any time.
Previously, you could only cook recipes that were on the menu. This was meant to preserve ingredients early on but became restrictive later.
Instead, you can cook any recipe you know, but cooking is now locked until Day 3, ensuring smooth early-game progression.
Improvement (Settings):
Simplified Game Speed settings to Slow, Normal, Fast.
Simplified V-Sync settings to 30, 60, 120, 150 fps.
Added Invert Y-Axis Control option.
Fixed unintuitive texture quality settings and localization issues.
Improvement: Customers will no longer be scheduled too late when there are too few of them, reducing unnecessary waiting.
Improvement: Added a tutorial page for Advertisement.
Changed files in this update