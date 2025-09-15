 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19980555 Edited 15 September 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Patch 0.758 introduces a highly requested quality-of-life feature: Recipe Book.

One of the most common complaints from players was the recipe limit—only being able to learn up to 3 recipes at once, and having to discard one when exceeding capacity. Losing a hard-earned recipe felt frustrating, and worse, relearning it cost extra money.

The Recipe Book solves this frustration. When you learn a recipe for the first time, a Recipe Book of that recipe will be added to your inventory. You can use the Recipe Book to re-learn that recipe at any time, unlimited times. This makes recipes collectible and allows you to freely swap the dishes you can cook.

We’ve also added a setting to invert the Y-axis for players who prefer that control style.

Other changes, bug fixes, and improvements:

  • Minor Change: Removed the Wishlist button for Early Access.

  • Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where cooks or servers’ right hands could get stuck in a “carrying plate” position.

  • Bug Fix: Guest orders are now cancelled if the player apologizes for not having the required ingredients.

  • Bug Fix: Fixed interaction tags that could remain on objects after Build Mode and couldn’t be cleared.

  • Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where players couldn’t scroll past the first 10 decorations in Orb Mode.

  • UI Bug Fix: Fixed display issues with existing advertisements.

  • UI Bug Fix: Fixed incorrect contract price display for items.

  • Improvement: Players can now cook any recipe at any time.

    • Previously, you could only cook recipes that were on the menu. This was meant to preserve ingredients early on but became restrictive later.

    • Instead, you can cook any recipe you know, but cooking is now locked until Day 3, ensuring smooth early-game progression.

  • Improvement (Settings):

    • Simplified Game Speed settings to Slow, Normal, Fast.

    • Simplified V-Sync settings to 30, 60, 120, 150 fps.

    • Added Invert Y-Axis Control option.

    • Fixed unintuitive texture quality settings and localization issues.

  • Improvement: Customers will no longer be scheduled too late when there are too few of them, reducing unnecessary waiting.

  • Improvement: Added a tutorial page for Advertisement.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2468631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link