Hi everyone,

Patch 0.758 introduces a highly requested quality-of-life feature: Recipe Book.

One of the most common complaints from players was the recipe limit—only being able to learn up to 3 recipes at once, and having to discard one when exceeding capacity. Losing a hard-earned recipe felt frustrating, and worse, relearning it cost extra money.

The Recipe Book solves this frustration. When you learn a recipe for the first time, a Recipe Book of that recipe will be added to your inventory. You can use the Recipe Book to re-learn that recipe at any time, unlimited times. This makes recipes collectible and allows you to freely swap the dishes you can cook.

We’ve also added a setting to invert the Y-axis for players who prefer that control style.

Other changes, bug fixes, and improvements: