New Build is up! It's 0.6.103.21279
New Trader
Sells new and some old seasonal items
New Clothing Options
Vamp Backpack
Jack O' Backpack
Vamp Fangs
Mono-Fang
New Decorations
Marker Stone
Spooky Barrier
Pitcher Plant
Stink Flower
Flytrap Plant
Thornvine Plant
Added different colored Hedge Terrain tiles
Sprouts the trader now sells yellow, orange and black hedge terrain variants
Pink hedge variant comes from the same place as pink grass...
Fixes
Coin Shower weather audio has been reworked to be less obtrusive
Changed files in this update