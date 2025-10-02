 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 19980482 Edited 3 October 2025 – 01:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Build is up! It's 0.6.103.21279

New Trader

  • Sells new and some old seasonal items

New Clothing Options

  • Vamp Backpack

  • Jack O' Backpack

  • Vamp Fangs

  • Mono-Fang

New Decorations

  • Marker Stone

  • Spooky Barrier

  • Pitcher Plant

  • Stink Flower

  • Flytrap Plant

  • Thornvine Plant

Added different colored Hedge Terrain tiles

  • Sprouts the trader now sells yellow, orange and black hedge terrain variants

  • Pink hedge variant comes from the same place as pink grass...

Fixes

  • Coin Shower weather audio has been reworked to be less obtrusive

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2195121
