Hello! For this update I have worked mainly on optimizing the gravity algorithm and adding GPU support. Currently GPU doesn't grant a massive boost but any extra FPS are welcome! The performance on CPU has improved by roughly 63% and with the help of GPU, the total performance gain is roughly 82% with density color on (this is the most computationally expensive color mode and the one I used for testing). This is almost double the performance with GPU enabled!
On top of that, I have been working on some new features including a 3D model exporter to bring the simulations to your favorite 3D program like Blender, a new turbulence color mode and reworked trail visuals.
Here is a video showcasing the new update:
Changelog:
Added basic GPU support (doesn't support all features)
Added "Turbulence" color mode
Added "Max Turbulence Color" slider
Added "Turbulence Fade Rate" slider
Added "Turbulence Contrast" slider
Added "Turbulence Custom Colors" button
Added .ply file export feature
Reworked trail visuals
Optimized quadtree creation
Optimized quadtree traversal
Set softening minimum slider value to 0.5
Changed slider "Max Color Force" to "Max Force Color"
Currently, GPU doesn't support all features like fluids and correct temperature simulation.
