Hello! For this update I have worked mainly on optimizing the gravity algorithm and adding GPU support. Currently GPU doesn't grant a massive boost but any extra FPS are welcome! The performance on CPU has improved by roughly 63% and with the help of GPU, the total performance gain is roughly 82% with density color on (this is the most computationally expensive color mode and the one I used for testing). This is almost double the performance with GPU enabled!

On top of that, I have been working on some new features including a 3D model exporter to bring the simulations to your favorite 3D program like Blender, a new turbulence color mode and reworked trail visuals.

Here is a video showcasing the new update:

Changelog:

Added basic GPU support (doesn't support all features)

Added "Turbulence" color mode

Added "Max Turbulence Color" slider

Added "Turbulence Fade Rate" slider

Added "Turbulence Contrast" slider

Added "Turbulence Custom Colors" button

Added .ply file export feature

Reworked trail visuals

Optimized quadtree creation

Optimized quadtree traversal

Set softening minimum slider value to 0.5

Changed slider "Max Color Force" to "Max Force Color"

Currently, GPU doesn't support all features like fluids and correct temperature simulation.