15 September 2025 Build 19980463
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! For this update I have worked mainly on optimizing the gravity algorithm and adding GPU support. Currently GPU doesn't grant a massive boost but any extra FPS are welcome! The performance on CPU has improved by roughly 63% and with the help of GPU, the total performance gain is roughly 82% with density color on (this is the most computationally expensive color mode and the one I used for testing). This is almost double the performance with GPU enabled!

On top of that, I have been working on some new features including a 3D model exporter to bring the simulations to your favorite 3D program like Blender, a new turbulence color mode and reworked trail visuals.

Here is a video showcasing the new update:

Changelog:

  • Added basic GPU support (doesn't support all features)

  • Added "Turbulence" color mode

  • Added "Max Turbulence Color" slider

  • Added "Turbulence Fade Rate" slider

  • Added "Turbulence Contrast" slider

  • Added "Turbulence Custom Colors" button

  • Added .ply file export feature

  • Reworked trail visuals

  • Optimized quadtree creation

  • Optimized quadtree traversal

  • Set softening minimum slider value to 0.5

  • Changed slider "Max Color Force" to "Max Force Color"

Currently, GPU doesn't support all features like fluids and correct temperature simulation.

