15 September 2025 Build 19980436 Edited 15 September 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added Italian language support.
  • Optimized localization translations for French and Turkish.
  • Introduced a feature that adjusts in-game video content based on device performance, aiming to resolve issues with video playback on certain devices.
  • Fixed the issue where the BGM disappeared after Fleeting Memories finished playing.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2873081
macOS Depot 2873082
