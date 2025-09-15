- Added Italian language support.
- Optimized localization translations for French and Turkish.
- Introduced a feature that adjusts in-game video content based on device performance, aiming to resolve issues with video playback on certain devices.
- Fixed the issue where the BGM disappeared after Fleeting Memories finished playing.
v2.333 2.5 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2873081
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2873082
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update