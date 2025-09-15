Interaction Improvements

right-click to take medicine

Schedule tasks refresh every hour. Previously, when assigning someone to take medicine, the action could be interrupted by their schedule, causing them to return to work before finishing.

Since taking medicine is critical for survival, "right-click to take medicine" has now been prioritized **above** scheduled tasks and will no longer be interrupted.

Please let us know if you encounter further issues—we’ll continue optimizing.

Bug Fixes

- When selling regular items, item quality was not distinguished, causing high-quality items to be sold unintentionally.

- Incorrect description text for wild boars. Wild boars are primarily used for herb gathering and combat.

- A UI error that had no functional impact but was visually annoying—now fixed.

- Occasional issue where cultural progress fails to increase, preventing completion.

Known Bugs in Progress

Several bugs arose after last week’s changes to animal binding rules—currently being fixed:

- After an animal automatically binds to its owner, if the owner changes job type, and the animal later binds to another animal, it becomes permanently bound and cannot be unbound for the rest of its life.

- When equipping a spear thrower and riding a saber-toothed tiger into battle, both rider and tiger continuously jump in place on screen without engaging in combat.

If you encounter these issues, please wait for our upcoming update. If you have any other problems, we kindly ask you to report them to us—we will fix them as soon as possible.