15 September 2025 Build 19980421 Edited 15 September 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

Overview

  • Backend optimizations to reduce latency and timeouts.

  • Increased server capacity during peak hours.

Improvements

  • Matchmaking more consistent under high load.

  • Faster lobby creation and region routing.

Bug Fixes

  • Resolved occasional login failures.

  • Fixed rare crash when rejoining sessions.

  • UI overlap in settings screen corrected.

How to Update

  • Restart Steam to download the latest build.

  • If issues persist, verify game files via Steam.

Known Issues

  • A small number of users may still see long queue times in certain regions. We’re monitoring.

Thank you for your reports and patience!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3104611
