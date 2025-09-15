Overview
Backend optimizations to reduce latency and timeouts.
Increased server capacity during peak hours.
Improvements
Matchmaking more consistent under high load.
Faster lobby creation and region routing.
Bug Fixes
Resolved occasional login failures.
Fixed rare crash when rejoining sessions.
UI overlap in settings screen corrected.
How to Update
Restart Steam to download the latest build.
If issues persist, verify game files via Steam.
Known Issues
A small number of users may still see long queue times in certain regions. We’re monitoring.
Thank you for your reports and patience!
Changed files in this update