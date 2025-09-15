I have been reading the reviews and submissions on the forum - really enjoying the bugs and ideas people are submitting! Plan on adding more defenses/building type stuff soon! Today's update is mostly just polish:

Bosses always spawn on the right side of the map now. Plan accordingly builders!

Items that are out of bounds / on the map edge will "jump" back in to the map. I made this too entertaining while making it, however, so it won't happen passively, it will only happen when you are near enough to the edge to see.

It also subverts the player's expectations. I can just see someone who is like "oh, the items are stuck... guess the developers forgot", but then the items start LITERALLY JUMPING and trying their hardest to get over. That's the stuff that makes games good!

The world border now does less knockback, but more HP damage.

Added a failsafe where items will bob up if they get stuck under the map. There is a known bug where items by the merchant / fort will also bob for no reason. I am tired, and this is entertaining, so it stays for now.

Arcana menu in the FAQ now also shows your exact numbers for the benefits of your Arcana levels.

Improved the drop rate boost from Arcana levels.

There is now a warning to new players who try mining the Fort Bedrock or the World Bedrock to inform them that, sadly, they can not.

Edited the "Special Attack" wizard clip to have less gaps in speech & added a voice bit at the end of it that sounds like a Great Value version of the Cookie Monster, telling you what the button presses for Special Attacks are.

Edited the "Building & Blocks" wizard clip to be in an order that makes more sense (building, integrity, then mining, and lastly traps), and added some YTP-style editing to make it more entertaining.

Fixed a popular bug where pausing the game would restart the wizard's tutorial video. On top of that, it still goes back by 0.5 seconds when pausing. This allows players a little time to get acclimated to what was being said again. It also means players can still play with it by pausing.



Fixed a bug where, after unpausing, the given wizard tutorial would end if done on the same frame as the FixedUpdate loop (60 times a second).

Fixed a bug where the internal global tile counter would break.