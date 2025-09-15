Hello Shopkeepers!



This week’s patch focused heavily on behind-the-scenes work, but it also brings some exciting new additions that will play an important role in the future of Teddy’s Haven.



Memoria Extractor

A brand-new crafting station has arrived. The Memoria Extractor allows you to process harvested crystal shards into Aether. These Aether variants can be sold for profit, but their true potential lies ahead. For now, try experimenting with them on a flame, or perhaps a lamp, and see what unfolds.



Environmental Updates

Small adjustments have been made to help players reach tricky spots around Ursa a little more easily.



Bug Fixes and Future Prep

Both minor and major bugs have been resolved this week, with plenty of systems quietly being readied in the background. Hint: over 70 new items are preparing to make their way into your shops.



Thank you again for your continued support, shopkeepers!