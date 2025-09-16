Heya folks!

It's finally time.

Letters to Arralla is OUT NOW. 🎉🎉🎉🎉

We hope you enjoy your time on the island of Arralla, with all its callipygian (It means "nice butted") residents! With that being said, there are a couple of known issues that we're aiming to get fixed soon post-launch. These include:

Not being able to interact with "E" key prompts on certain keyboard layouts (For now, we suggest using a controller or switching to English when playing to fix this (Sorry! We have a fix we just don't have time to properly test it before launch!🙏))

Some cutscenes can do weird things when rapidly skipping through them.

Achievements may not always trigger when they otherwise should be. Some achievements can be unlocked if they didn't trigger correctly by exiting and continuing from a save.

Sometimes our lovely residents can get stuck behind rocks and other structures when wandering around, don't worry! They're exactly where they want to be (we will perfect their pathfinding in future patches!)

We'll be working hard over the coming days to try and resolve the bugs and out of bounds spots y'all will inevitably find, but that's just part of the adventure!