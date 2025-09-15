 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19980175
Update notes via Steam Community
🔧 Quick Patch: Skipping Behavior Now Updated

Hey everyone — quick update!

We've just pushed a small patch that adjusts the skip behavior to better reflect how the story was meant to be experienced.

🆕 What's Changed:

🔒 Skipping is now only allowed for previously seen content

❌ Players can no longer hold Ctrl or mash through the story on the first playthrough

✅ Replays and rollback still work as expected

This change ensures:

🧠 The story flows more naturally

⏱️ The full length of the game is felt — including animations and key visual moments

🎯 Refund abuse is reduced, and the pacing better reflects the game’s intended design

If you've already played and want to replay a scene — don't worry, you'll still be able to skip anything you've seen before.

Thanks for the feedback and support! More updates to come soon.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3112291
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3112292
  • Loading history…
