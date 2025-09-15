🔧 Quick Patch: Skipping Behavior Now Updated



Hey everyone — quick update!



We've just pushed a small patch that adjusts the skip behavior to better reflect how the story was meant to be experienced.



🆕 What's Changed:



🔒 Skipping is now only allowed for previously seen content



❌ Players can no longer hold Ctrl or mash through the story on the first playthrough



✅ Replays and rollback still work as expected



This change ensures:



🧠 The story flows more naturally



⏱️ The full length of the game is felt — including animations and key visual moments



🎯 Refund abuse is reduced, and the pacing better reflects the game’s intended design



If you've already played and want to replay a scene — don't worry, you'll still be able to skip anything you've seen before.



Thanks for the feedback and support! More updates to come soon.