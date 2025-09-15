🔧 Quick Patch: Skipping Behavior Now Updated
Hey everyone — quick update!
We've just pushed a small patch that adjusts the skip behavior to better reflect how the story was meant to be experienced.
🆕 What's Changed:
🔒 Skipping is now only allowed for previously seen content
❌ Players can no longer hold Ctrl or mash through the story on the first playthrough
✅ Replays and rollback still work as expected
This change ensures:
🧠 The story flows more naturally
⏱️ The full length of the game is felt — including animations and key visual moments
🎯 Refund abuse is reduced, and the pacing better reflects the game’s intended design
If you've already played and want to replay a scene — don't worry, you'll still be able to skip anything you've seen before.
Thanks for the feedback and support! More updates to come soon.
Update notes via Steam Community
