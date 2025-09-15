MUSIC

🎵 3 NEW Study Music tracks added in the music class (音楽室):

・果物と野菜 = くだもの と やさい = Fruits and Vegetables

・ぼんやり = Idly

・鏡 = かがみ = Mirror



KATAKANA

🀄New Katakana Mnemonics added to the Classroom: ア、イ、ウ、エ、オ (Hiragana mnemonics are completed!)



OTHER

・Some mnemonic descriptions updated for clarity.

・New Hiragana & Katakana Art added for the card background.



See you in the next update!

Light