MUSIC
🎵 3 NEW Study Music tracks added in the music class (音楽室):
・果物と野菜 = くだもの と やさい = Fruits and Vegetables
・ぼんやり = Idly
・鏡 = かがみ = Mirror
KATAKANA
🀄New Katakana Mnemonics added to the Classroom: ア、イ、ウ、エ、オ (Hiragana mnemonics are completed!)
OTHER
・Some mnemonic descriptions updated for clarity.
・New Hiragana & Katakana Art added for the card background.
See you in the next update!
Light
BUILD 6.2: 🎶 More Music & Kana Fun
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3764891
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update