15 September 2025 Build 19980084 Edited 15 September 2025 – 04:52:16 UTC by Wendy Share
MUSIC
🎵 3 NEW Study Music tracks added in the music class (音楽室):
・果物と野菜 = くだもの と やさい = Fruits and Vegetables
・ぼんやり = Idly
・鏡 = かがみ = Mirror

KATAKANA
🀄New Katakana Mnemonics added to the Classroom: ア、イ、ウ、エ、オ (Hiragana mnemonics are completed!)

OTHER
・Some mnemonic descriptions updated for clarity.
・New Hiragana & Katakana Art added for the card background.

See you in the next update!
