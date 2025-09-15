I've taken a small break from Gentoo Rescue development, but I'm back with a relatively large "small update". Most new features and bugfixes are for custom levelpacks, but there's also a new puzzle being added to the main game. Before going into details, I want to officially announce that Gentoo Rescue is now part of two Steam bundles! Definitely check them out if you're already a fan of Gentoo Rescue. Also, be sure to recommend Gentoo Rescue to anyone that has enjoyed these other puzzle games!





Gentoo's Demon Wormholes with Thinky Award winners Can of Wormholes and Maxwell's puzzling demon .



Gentookeeper with another great 2025 puzzle game Glowkeeper.





Puzzle changes



Adding an endgame optional puzzle called Pogo based off of the interaction from the puzzle Bypass in workshop levelpack Levels that shouldn't exist by Mountebank. It also has a bit of a Hollow Knight (and Silksong) inspiration, which may be evident from the name.





Bigger features



The game will now autoload your solution to the hub puzzle, if it exists and if your saved inputs are empty. There was previously no way to recover your solution to a hub puzzle. This is more relevant for custom levelpacks, which might just be a single standalone level.



A teleporter that goes to itself is now officially supported. How do you think it will work? Try it out in the puzzle editor, or in some of the custom levelpacks. [Another shoutout to Mountebank for discovering this through editing the puzzle files manually!]





Smaller features



Moved "Undo or Reset" bind prompts from the center of the screen to the top.



Added A/B/C/D/E/F letter icons to button, gate, and trap icons used in hints.



End game popup for custom levels no longer shows the message intended for the main game.



The ending lock break animation can now be canceled with redo. It was already cancelable with undo.





Bugfixes

