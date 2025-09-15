 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19980035 Edited 15 September 2025 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

  • Many enemies have been rigged and now have first draft basic animations in place

  • Some enemy models have been replaced with entirely new ones

  • Environment assets updated, awaiting textures

  • New music has been added to the battle music playlist

BUG FIXES

  • Michael Fritz now reduces salary on attack in all situations

  • Various other card-specific bugs fixed

  • Modifier enemy names should read correctly now in all cases

  • Battle music option panel should always automatically close after a fight now

