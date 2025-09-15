GAMEPLAY CHANGES
Many enemies have been rigged and now have first draft basic animations in place
Some enemy models have been replaced with entirely new ones
Environment assets updated, awaiting textures
New music has been added to the battle music playlist
BUG FIXES
Michael Fritz now reduces salary on attack in all situations
Various other card-specific bugs fixed
Modifier enemy names should read correctly now in all cases
Battle music option panel should always automatically close after a fight now
Changed files in this update