Smaller patch this week. Focused more on bug fixes. Should have some more QOL features next week.

Fixes

-zoom card is now hidden when transcript is opened

-Fixed Rockslide inconsistencies and card miscounting, leading to level softlocks

-Fixed AI cards being interactable

-Fixed cards being stuck in the middle of the screen if you try to drag quickly after your turn.

As always, if you encounter any problems, bugs, or just want to give feedback, you can reach me via the the Discord or via Steam comments.