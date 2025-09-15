 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19979874 Edited 15 September 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Smaller patch this week. Focused more on bug fixes. Should have some more QOL features next week.

Fixes

-zoom card is now hidden when transcript is opened

-Fixed Rockslide inconsistencies and card miscounting, leading to level softlocks

-Fixed AI cards being interactable

-Fixed cards being stuck in the middle of the screen if you try to drag quickly after your turn.

As always, if you encounter any problems, bugs, or just want to give feedback, you can reach me via the the Discord or via Steam comments. I'll be looking!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3575521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link