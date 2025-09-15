 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19979681 Edited 15 September 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small but somewhat important update that addresses many reported issues and suggestions.

Issues with Steam functions (Upload/Download of Steamworks mods and Leaderboards in some regions) are still being worked on. I really appreciate everyone's patience and support!

Full patch notes below:

-Fixed the Thunderous Trifecta card not showing keyword tooltips when hovered.

-Fixed issue with controller support where tutorials and the new level-up pop-up screen wouldn't be interactable when using a controller.

-Fixed issue that would cause a specific cutscene not to play as intended.

-Fixed a specific luck event not taking the correct number of items away, as the option's text would suggest (Spikes event).

-Reworked a luck event option (Stuck gate event).

-Drastically reduced the frequency of "Create a random effect" effects for card generation.

-Added more measures to card generation to prevent immediately bad results (Such as spells that only gain 1 mana costing more than 0, or cards with static +2/-1 buffs having 1 resistance).

-Fixed issue where some textboxes were not displaying correctly in the Japanese language.

-Fixed issue that would cause some textures in combat and on the dungeon map to tile incorrectly.

-Changed floorboard colors in different floors to more easily represent where a floor starts and where it ends.

-Fixed issue that would cause an opponent's name not to be displayed correctly.

-Small adjustment to the color identities of some effects.

-Restored right-click to use consumable items functionality.

-Adjusted some UI elements that would have text overflowing in Japanese.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2358061
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2358062
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2358063
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link