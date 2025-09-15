Small but somewhat important update that addresses many reported issues and suggestions.
Issues with Steam functions (Upload/Download of Steamworks mods and Leaderboards in some regions) are still being worked on. I really appreciate everyone's patience and support!
Full patch notes below:
-Fixed the Thunderous Trifecta card not showing keyword tooltips when hovered.
-Fixed issue with controller support where tutorials and the new level-up pop-up screen wouldn't be interactable when using a controller.
-Fixed issue that would cause a specific cutscene not to play as intended.
-Fixed a specific luck event not taking the correct number of items away, as the option's text would suggest (Spikes event).
-Reworked a luck event option (Stuck gate event).
-Drastically reduced the frequency of "Create a random effect" effects for card generation.
-Added more measures to card generation to prevent immediately bad results (Such as spells that only gain 1 mana costing more than 0, or cards with static +2/-1 buffs having 1 resistance).
-Fixed issue where some textboxes were not displaying correctly in the Japanese language.
-Fixed issue that would cause some textures in combat and on the dungeon map to tile incorrectly.
-Changed floorboard colors in different floors to more easily represent where a floor starts and where it ends.
-Fixed issue that would cause an opponent's name not to be displayed correctly.
-Small adjustment to the color identities of some effects.
-Restored right-click to use consumable items functionality.
-Adjusted some UI elements that would have text overflowing in Japanese.
