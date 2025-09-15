 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19979581
Update notes via Steam Community

大家好，

1.修复了某些商店买过一次后，会让其他商店变为无限购买的bug

2.修复营区钢板电路板的牛B售价问题

3.优化了一些地图的卡顿问题，减少了水面反光特效和过多的引起卡顿的图块。

4.降低了下雨的画面强度，优化下雨时的卡顿问题。

Changed files in this update

English Depot 3682532
