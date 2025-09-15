大家好，
1.修复了某些商店买过一次后，会让其他商店变为无限购买的bug
2.修复营区钢板电路板的牛B售价问题
3.优化了一些地图的卡顿问题，减少了水面反光特效和过多的引起卡顿的图块。
4.降低了下雨的画面强度，优化下雨时的卡顿问题。
Changed files in this update