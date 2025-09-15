Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,
we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:
New Features
Added the current in-game year/month display to the Deck screen
Changes
Changed the required number of Amusement Parks from 20 → 15
Updated badge description texts for all languages except Japanese
Updated the text for Jewelry Box and Safe
Changed the taskbar icon
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where Difficulty 12 was shown in Japanese for all languages
Fixed a bug where, if the game was cleared while viewing the board, the Continue option would appear on the title screen
Fixed Goddess Statue so its coin reward now correctly matches the in-game year.
Changed files in this update