15 September 2025 Build 19979502 Edited 15 September 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,

we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:

New Features

Added the current in-game year/month display to the Deck screen

Changes

Changed the required number of Amusement Parks from 20 → 15

Updated badge description texts for all languages except Japanese

Updated the text for Jewelry Box and Safe

Changed the taskbar icon

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Difficulty 12 was shown in Japanese for all languages

Fixed a bug where, if the game was cleared while viewing the board, the Continue option would appear on the title screen

Fixed Goddess Statue so its coin reward now correctly matches the in-game year.

