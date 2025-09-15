We just pressed the launch button 🎊

Legacy of Defense is now officially released!

There is a 10% launch discount for a limited time.

It’s been a long — yet somehow short — journey to get here.

Thank you so much for all your support and excitement.

We’ll continue to repay your trust with meaningful updates.

Your feedback is incredibly valuable and helps shape the game’s future.





Important:

The demo and prologue versions will be limited to Stage 3 after today’s update.

This change is intended to encourage engagement with the full version.

We appreciate your understanding.