15 September 2025 Build 19979425 Edited 15 September 2025 – 02:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We just pressed the launch button 🎊

Legacy of Defense is now officially released!

There is a 10% launch discount for a limited time.

It’s been a long — yet somehow short — journey to get here.

Thank you so much for all your support and excitement.

We’ll continue to repay your trust with meaningful updates.

Your feedback is incredibly valuable and helps shape the game’s future.

Important:

The demo and prologue versions will be limited to Stage 3 after today’s update.

This change is intended to encourage engagement with the full version.

We appreciate your understanding.

