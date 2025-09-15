Introduction

In this update, a brand-new in-game tool called MONSTER CARDS BINDER will be introduced, allowing you to search and browse card files with ease!

We’ve also optimized the loading speed of card files, so you should notice a clear improvement in overall usability when handling them.

Furthermore, the Plus License DLC, which greatly expands customization freedom, as well as three new skin-included Skill Pack DLCs, will be released.

The newly released Skill Packs — Card of Sunrise, Card of Named, and Card of Horror — can be used to create cards with the corresponding skills even without purchase during Early Access. However, we’ve also prepared a special bundle for those who want to get them early or enjoy the exclusive skins, so be sure to check it out!

Customization Expansion DLC

Skill Pack DLC Bundle

New in Ver. 0.21

Addition of the dedicated card file tool MONSTER CARDS BINDER

Release of various DLC, including customization expansion and Skill Packs

Balance adjustments to the Fusion skill (revised attack power formula & limit of 3 Discards per turn)

For more detailed information, please refer to the link below. (Available in Japanese only)

MONSTER CARDS Ver.0.21 Patch Notes

New Features & Additions

MONSTER CARDS BINDER MONSTER CARDS BINDER is a brand-new card selection tool that replaces the “Explorer” and “Pseudo Card Binder.” You can enable it by selecting MONSTER CARDS BINDER under the card selection tool option in the in-game settings.

Tagging Feature You can now assign up to three tags in the card settings screen. These tags can be used as search keywords within the newly added MONSTER CARDS BINDER, and they will also be displayed in the flavor text section when zooming in on a card. This makes it easier to highlight whether a card belongs to a specific series or category!

Adjustments to Painting Tools

With the addition of new customization features included in the upcoming Customization Expansion DLC, several enhancements have been made to the in-game painting tools: ①・・・Presets for changing brush size ②・・・Option to adjust the opacity of the card frame ③・・・Sliders (from right to left): Scale, Vertical Move, Horizontal Move Movement can also be controlled with the WASD keys or arrow keys Scaling can also be controlled with the mouse scroll wheel, or by pressing Left Shift + W/S or Up/Down arrow keys ④・・・Toggle button for Borderless Layer (extended customization feature) ⑤・・・Background color layer You can choose whether or not to display the background color layer during cut-in animations

New Battle Option: “Discard Play Limit per Turn” To prevent scenarios where activating Fusion multiple times in a single turn could lead to an overwhelming board state early in the game, we’ve added a new option to limit the number of times Discard can be played per turn. By default, this is set to 3 times per turn, but it can be adjusted in the battle settings screen. Note: This is an experimental balance adjustment related to the Fusion skill. We’ll continue to monitor player feedback and gameplay situations to refine the balance further.

New Sample Cards

PLUS LICENSE – New Features

By purchasing the Customization Expansion DLC “Plus License”, the following new features will be unlocked:

Unlimited Rerolls The number of rerolls during card creation becomes unlimited. Note: In Ver.0.20 the limit was 12, and in Ver.0.21 it has been raised to 20 even for players without the DLC.

Borderless Layer Allows illustrations to extend beyond the card frame. This can be enabled/disabled for each layer via the checkbox next to the layer button. Note: While the paint tool allows drawing up to the card’s edges, parts of the frame will still be masked in order to show the card’s rarity.

Live Motion Adds effects to layers, allowing your artwork to be expressed more dynamically. Motions are created by combining multiple animation presets.

Game Balance Adjustments

Skills

【Card of Advanced】

Fusion【Discard】 New： Fuse Fusion Material 1 and Fusion Material 2 from your hand to create Fusion Form.

・Fusion materials must be of the same rarity.

・Fusion materials can be substituted with cards of the same stats but different names.

・The fusion form has a base attack power of 2. If the fusion materials have skills, part of their attack power is inherited; if they don’t, most of the attack power is inherited.

・Skills from both materials are combined without duplication. Fusion Form New ULT：None



【Card of Named】

Trick or Treat【Standard】 New：At the start of your turn, if your opponent has cards in hand, force them to choose Trick or Treat.

Trick!: Take 1 damage.

Treat!: Hand over any card from their hand. New ULT：If your opponent has no cards in hand at the start of your turn, forcefully activate a trick.When this card successfully attacks, activate the other effect not chosen at the start of the turn.

【EX Skills】

Trap【Discard】 New ULT：Force your opponent to discard one random card from their hand.

If this card is discarded from your hand, apply the effect to the owner of the card in the offense zone.

EXT Skills

Heal: Can now restore health to all allies.

Lightning: Now deals damage to all other players when played onto the field.

Pressure: Its influence over the field has been reduced, but it now applies a powerful effect to all players’ hands.

Reverse: Enhanced so that more can be recovered than before.

Surge: Improved to deal stronger and more consistent damage.

Evolve: The completed form is now added to your hand even in the case of a draw.

Wild Element: Cards of the unchosen attribute are now moved to your hand instead of your deck.

Trick or Treat: Adjusted in line with the skill effect changes.

Soldier: Some effects have been strengthened.

Important Changes