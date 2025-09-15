 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19979359 Edited 15 September 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there! Just a small update!

What's new?

  • 1 boss

  • 1 new Matilda masterpiece

  • 2 new skills

  • 1 new quest

  • The game now should work properly on ultrawide monitors

  • Fixed bugs

What's next?

My goal for the next update is to finish Monteverde.

