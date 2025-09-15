Hey there! Just a small update!
What's new?
1 boss
1 new Matilda masterpiece
2 new skills
1 new quest
The game now should work properly on ultrawide monitors
Fixed bugs
What's next?
My goal for the next update is to finish Monteverde.
