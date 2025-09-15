 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19979291
Update notes via Steam Community

Inventory

- Added the ability to change items card size.

- Moved the delete option inside items card.

- Moved footer to the right side, next to item's card.

Woodcutting

- Added initial SFX for testing purpose. You can turn it off or on in the menu header.

- Added a little popup notification in the bottom center of the screen with XP and logs.

Construction

- Processing ''All'' should no longer stop after 20.

- Fixed an issue where Map Table & Greenhouse Frame would be locked behind blueprints.

Weapons

- Fixed a typo in Runite Sword preventing players from equipping it.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3807282
