Inventory
- Added the ability to change items card size.
- Moved the delete option inside items card.
- Moved footer to the right side, next to item's card.
Woodcutting
- Added initial SFX for testing purpose. You can turn it off or on in the menu header.
- Added a little popup notification in the bottom center of the screen with XP and logs.
Construction
- Processing ''All'' should no longer stop after 20.
- Fixed an issue where Map Table & Greenhouse Frame would be locked behind blueprints.
Weapons
- Fixed a typo in Runite Sword preventing players from equipping it.
