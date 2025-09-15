 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19979135 Edited 15 September 2025 – 03:26:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve been working day and night to fix the game and bring you a smoother experience. Today’s update is a small one, mainly focused on bug fixes and minor optimizations:

🐞 Fixes & Optimizations

  • [Fix] Resolved an issue where Elemental Orb shards would not appear.

  • [Optimization] Ultimate Equipment: “Grey Trade” upgrade — kill-triggered bonus damage increased from 1% → 3%, but killer damage bonus raised to 20%.

  • [Fix] Resolved a problem where the Freeze trait’s prerequisites would not function properly.

  • [Fix] Corrected abnormal values after enhancing the Freeze trait duration.

  • [Optimization] Ultimate Equipment: “Jewel Recycling” upgrade — now the limit can be increased via Elemental Orbs.

  • [Optimization] Attempted fixes for various multi-language issues.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3067891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link