We’ve been working day and night to fix the game and bring you a smoother experience. Today’s update is a small one, mainly focused on bug fixes and minor optimizations:
🐞 Fixes & Optimizations
[Fix] Resolved an issue where Elemental Orb shards would not appear.
[Optimization] Ultimate Equipment: “Grey Trade” upgrade — kill-triggered bonus damage increased from 1% → 3%, but killer damage bonus raised to 20%.
[Fix] Resolved a problem where the Freeze trait’s prerequisites would not function properly.
[Fix] Corrected abnormal values after enhancing the Freeze trait duration.
[Optimization] Ultimate Equipment: “Jewel Recycling” upgrade — now the limit can be increased via Elemental Orbs.
[Optimization] Attempted fixes for various multi-language issues.
Changed files in this update