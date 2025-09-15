 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19978840
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

I have a new game mode and some other goodies for y'all today!

Additions

  • Added new game mode: Team Knockout! This works similar to Team Deathmatch in classic FPS games, but obviously with rubber balls instead of lead bullets.

  • Added new SVAR: Friendly Fire! You can enable friendly fire on Classic and Team Knockout modes. You can also technically enable it on Free-For-All but it doesn't do anything.

  • Added new system that allows maps to support multiple game modes.

  • Added a new HUD response to knockouts and wipeouts.

Changes & Fixes

  • Added the more vibrant skybox from Backyard to the lobby, TestCourt, Pit, and FFAtest

  • Added some new geometry to Backyard

  • Improved sound effect engine to allow for multiple HUD sound effects to play.

  • Player now auto-selects the default Dodgeball if the rest of the inventory is empty and it becomes available again.

