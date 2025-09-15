Hello everyone!
I have a new game mode and some other goodies for y'all today!
Additions
Added new game mode: Team Knockout! This works similar to Team Deathmatch in classic FPS games, but obviously with rubber balls instead of lead bullets.
Added new SVAR: Friendly Fire! You can enable friendly fire on Classic and Team Knockout modes. You can also technically enable it on Free-For-All but it doesn't do anything.
Added new system that allows maps to support multiple game modes.
Added a new HUD response to knockouts and wipeouts.
Changes & Fixes
Added the more vibrant skybox from Backyard to the lobby, TestCourt, Pit, and FFAtest
Added some new geometry to Backyard
Improved sound effect engine to allow for multiple HUD sound effects to play.
Player now auto-selects the default Dodgeball if the rest of the inventory is empty and it becomes available again.
