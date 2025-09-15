Hello everyone!

I have a new game mode and some other goodies for y'all today!

Additions

Added new game mode: Team Knockout! This works similar to Team Deathmatch in classic FPS games, but obviously with rubber balls instead of lead bullets.

Added new SVAR: Friendly Fire! You can enable friendly fire on Classic and Team Knockout modes. You can also technically enable it on Free-For-All but it doesn't do anything.

Added new system that allows maps to support multiple game modes.