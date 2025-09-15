 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19978789 Edited 15 September 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A small update to fix how player damage is calculated.

Last update I thought I'd fixed the overflow issues with various scalings at very high numbers. It turns out I missed something that was causing incorrect player damage calculation.

WIth this update things should be fixed now, fingers crossed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3658671
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3658672
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link