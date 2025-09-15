 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19978732 Edited 15 September 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mech Builder DLC 3 is now released
15 new models:

  • 5 Kamen models

  • 5 Angelic models

  • 5 Infernal models

3 new achievements


Get it with 20% off here:

Changed files in this update

Depot 2870421
