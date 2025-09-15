This major update rounds out Zero Front with the last of the roadmap features with the addition of Japanese and Chinese language support. If you plan to play in either of these languages, I appreciate any feedback as to the clarity and quality of the translation.

Additionally, a new option after completing the campaign has been added. Selecting New Campaign+ will reset the campaign while retaining your current mech build, maximum loot level and threat level. This lets you run it back with the build you worked for and continue to refine it with additional high tier parts.

Don't forget, Granvir's full release is September 23rd! If you haven't already, you can add it to your wishlist to be notified of its release. Every wishlist helps get the game out there and we appreciate your support!

1.7.0

Major Features

Added the ability to replay a successful campaign without reseting threat level, loot level or your mech.

Added language support for Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

Minor Features

Increased the damage of mounted weapons by 15%.

Increased the damage of projectile weapons that don't need to reload by 15%.

Decreased the cooldown of the artillery designator and added a slow passive charge restoration during missions.

Reduced the threat level in the smaller starting maps.

Increased the size and contrast of HP bar bars.

Improved paint region detection to more consistently select and color connected sections.

Combined the ammo inventory slots of torsos with dual ventral cannons.

Added banding to the selected part highlight in the mech builder.

Disabled mech widgets when opening a submenu in the rest interface.

Trees can be knocked over from projectiles and explosions hitting their base.

Bug Fixes