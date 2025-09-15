changelog b4 its on steam:



QOL:

- When scrolling down in the mines, a "TOP" button will appear to bring you back to the top

- There is less gerald related things in the gambling tickets now, temporarily.

- Jelly page shouldnt reset anymore when sending jellies

- you now only need level 10 000 of a plus one for the recoverable file.

- added back-up files

- moved a lever in a certain section to be more visible

- when calculating rebirth tokens, every million is worth 2 tokens.



Additions:

- 2 new jellies (one originally added jelly has been removed, though)

- New bricks dialogue

- New interstate code for people wanting to re-enter that one section. (TUNNEL is the code.)



Bug Fixes:

- fixed the bug where the window state would reset to your default settings all the time (not sure why u guys arent changing them, but still)

- Phantom and Antag jelly freaking cloning

- Curse of Gambling no longer softlocks on rebirth 1 using cursed difficulty

- Rebirth 3's dialogue no longer softlocks on cursed difficulty

- the "end-game section" will still teleport you to the correct area now if your computer doesnt like export variables. (think this might just be a linux issue?)

- Market dialogue now says Thomas Bricks and not GhostyBricks.

- some other ones that i prolly forgot