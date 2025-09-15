Another week mostly devoted to translation behind the scenes. But the vast bulk of my portion of the work is now done, so next week, I'll be able to do a lot more QOL and gameplay changes!

Gameplay:

-The Poultice->Curing pill crafting recipe now has a 60% fail chance, to help balance out the cheap cost of taking poultices on character generation (didn't want to nerf the poultice option itself, wounds can be quite devastating early on).

-Increased noise from the yell command.

QOL:

-Cleaned up a bunch of messages to only play when a monster is in sight (being stunned, etc).

-The "highest class win" section in score now reads "highest ascension class win", as it was causing confusion.

Bugfixes:

-Fixed a bug where bear traps were inflicting the root status effect on the player but it did nothing(the root was supposed to be removed).

-Fixed a bug where the main menu music would not play when exiting from game.

-Fixed a bug where stepping on a trap with extra move actions would softlock.

-Fixed a bug where monsters could not smell you through passageways.

-Fixed(?) an issue where weapons could be spawned with negative quality.