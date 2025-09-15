 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19978637 Edited 15 September 2025 – 00:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another week mostly devoted to translation behind the scenes. But the vast bulk of my portion of the work is now done, so next week, I'll be able to do a lot more QOL and gameplay changes!

Gameplay:

-The Poultice->Curing pill crafting recipe now has a 60% fail chance, to help balance out the cheap cost of taking poultices on character generation (didn't want to nerf the poultice option itself, wounds can be quite devastating early on).

-Increased noise from the yell command.

QOL:

-Cleaned up a bunch of messages to only play when a monster is in sight (being stunned, etc).

-The "highest class win" section in score now reads "highest ascension class win", as it was causing confusion.

Bugfixes:

-Fixed a bug where bear traps were inflicting the root status effect on the player but it did nothing(the root was supposed to be removed).

-Fixed a bug where the main menu music would not play when exiting from game.

-Fixed a bug where stepping on a trap with extra move actions would softlock.

-Fixed a bug where monsters could not smell you through passageways.

-Fixed(?) an issue where weapons could be spawned with negative quality.

