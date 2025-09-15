Add support for siege creatures



Add siege dragon to dark fantasy pack



Add support for different gate sizes



Add palisade wall set



Add ladder destruction



Add wooden gate



Add wooden stairs without railings to details



Add wooden wall set with walkway



Add transition sets from stone to wood walls



Add lower variations of round tower roofs



Add really long bartizan staircase props



Add hybrid wooden gate



Add square tower gate



Clear foliage when height painting in castle creator



Increase height of the machicolations on the tower roofs



Tweak siege camp spawner behavior



Disable tower height selector when it is not supported by tower type



Fix pathfinding near stairs



Fix buggy prebattle delegation logic



Fix portcullis mechanics when sallying out and in formation flee behavior



Fix formations trying to flee through portcullis



Fix archer defenses spawning in water



Fix some floating mesh issues in siege camp



Fix gameplay placement on wooden walkway set



Fix issue with gate opening during ramming



Fix potential ID mismatch crash related to faction editor



Hello everyone!Another siege / castle creator update. It adds wooden walls, a palisade wall set and transition sets from stone to wood. It also adds 3 new gate types and support for different sized gates. I even took some time during my saturday night to add dragons to siege battles when you have them in your army. (Free Dark fantasy pack needs to be added to your account)Next to that it includes a wide variety of fixes and improvements you can read more about below.