Another siege / castle creator update. It adds wooden walls, a palisade wall set and transition sets from stone to wood. It also adds 3 new gate types and support for different sized gates. I even took some time during my saturday night to add dragons to siege battles when you have them in your army. (Free Dark fantasy pack needs to be added to your account)
Next to that it includes a wide variety of fixes and improvements you can read more about below.
Thank you for all the support so far!
If you have suggestions, bugs or just general ideas for the next update, feel free to join the discord or drop by in the discussions. Always happy to hear your input.
https://discord.com/invite/cTgXXfTmhc
Changelog
- Add support for siege creatures
- Add siege dragon to dark fantasy pack
- Add support for different gate sizes
- Add palisade wall set
- Add ladder destruction
- Add wooden gate
- Add wooden stairs without railings to details
- Add wooden wall set with walkway
- Add transition sets from stone to wood walls
- Add lower variations of round tower roofs
- Add really long bartizan staircase props
- Add hybrid wooden gate
- Add square tower gate
- Clear foliage when height painting in castle creator
- Increase height of the machicolations on the tower roofs
- Tweak siege camp spawner behavior
- Disable tower height selector when it is not supported by tower type
- Fix pathfinding near stairs
- Fix buggy prebattle delegation logic
- Fix portcullis mechanics when sallying out and in formation flee behavior
- Fix formations trying to flee through portcullis
- Fix archer defenses spawning in water
- Fix some floating mesh issues in siege camp
- Fix gameplay placement on wooden walkway set
- Fix issue with gate opening during ramming
- Fix potential ID mismatch crash related to faction editor
