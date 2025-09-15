 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19978599 Edited 15 September 2025 – 00:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes :

  • The Contraband sale sentence has been modified

  • Player no longer gets stuck crouching in the shop

Changed files in this update

Depot 2784442
