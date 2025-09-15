If you ever find yourself reading these patch notes, you may have seen the reoccurring theme of me saying the same things have been fixed... Mostly for multiplayer aspects. This is due to me being forced to test out these multiplayer capabilities after the build is pushed live to steam (solo dev problems). So I just have to observe what the issue is, and make an educated guess on how to fix it. So this results in different patches and updates containing the same "fixes".

Versus

Seeded board sync: All players now get the exact same board every match.

Countdown fix: The pre-match countdown now starts and ticks properly for everyone, regardless of load times or pauses.

Synchronized reveal: Boards are hidden until everyone is ready; then they reveal together, pause briefly, and the countdown starts simultaneously.

Player progress and results: Live progress and final results now update correctly on all machines.

Disconnect handling (DNF): Players who leave mid-match are marked as DNF, and winners are still determined.

First reveal displays correctly: the auto “first click” area now visibly reveals immediately (no more invisible revealed cells).

Coop

Correct stat credit: Cell clears, flags, and bomb hits are attributed to the right player. Everyone’s individual stats and summaries appear correctly at the end.

Reliable resets: Restarting a run fully resets per-player stats so new runs start clean.

Stable exits: Leaving a coop game cleanly returns host and clients to the right place without loop-backs.

Lobby

Persistent live cursors: Other players’ cursors appear reliably after returning from games.

Cursor size control: Non-local cursor size can now be changed via a lobby settings slider.

Cursor visibility and accuracy: Cursors render in the right place and scale correctly.

UI

Coop cursor size slider: One unified slider controls the size of other players’ cursors.

Settings preview: The cursor preview only shows where appropriate (e.g., for “Coop Cursor Scale”) and updates live as you drag.

Versus In-game list: shows each player’s level and avatar.

Versus Results screen: also shows levels and avatars so you can recognize players at a glance.

Seamless neon outline: removed the visible seam on the board’s neon border. The outline now loops cleanly with no overlap. (Special thanks to Mudd for reminding me this was a thing)

Background fit: fixed the board background “growing” after the first click. It now stays the right size from the start. Can't believe this went missed for so long, this was from v0.1 and went unnoticed. (Special thanks to IAmWhoKnockz for originally pointing this out by saying he didn't like the "extra 1.5" I added to the border", and I had no clue what you were talking about lol)

Audio/Music

Lobby Music: added the "Sub-Panel" music used on the menu screen to our Multiplayer Lobbies instead of sitting in silence.

Quality of Life

Clean exits to main menu: Leaving versus or coop works as expected for hosts and clients.

Late join routing: Joining a lobby routes you to the correct scene (coop or versus) based on the host’s mode.