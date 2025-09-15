 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19978573 Edited 15 September 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We're back with some more bug fixes.

What's changed?
  • Fixed bugs causing UI to desync from gameplay showing incorrect values on various components
  • Fixed bug where burned potions weren't being subtracted from deck count
  • Fixed text for perfection mode difficulty showing incorrect max health
  • Fixed bug where players were unable to type into custom game input fields
  • Fixed bug where custom games weren't adhering to shuffle rules set by players
  • Fixed bug where saving a custom game that exists would create additional custom game files
  • Fixed bug where after navigating custom games with a mouse you couldn't navigate away without pressing esc
  • Fixed bug where burned potions added to the remaining deck count after running
  • Removed unused assets

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3909121
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3909122
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link