What's changed?
- Fixed bugs causing UI to desync from gameplay showing incorrect values on various components
- Fixed bug where burned potions weren't being subtracted from deck count
- Fixed text for perfection mode difficulty showing incorrect max health
- Fixed bug where players were unable to type into custom game input fields
- Fixed bug where custom games weren't adhering to shuffle rules set by players
- Fixed bug where saving a custom game that exists would create additional custom game files
- Fixed bug where after navigating custom games with a mouse you couldn't navigate away without pressing esc
- Fixed bug where burned potions added to the remaining deck count after running
- Removed unused assets
Changed files in this update