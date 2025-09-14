 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19978423 Edited 14 September 2025 – 23:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
- fixed a bug where trade and missions wouldn't work properly on some old saves
- fixed a bug where salt and coffee could not be transported by the cargo transport service
- fixed a bug with barrel textures
- you can no longer sell empty or partially empty salt containers for the full price
- removed a random floating window near Old Ankh Town

