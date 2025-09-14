- fixed a bug where trade and missions wouldn't work properly on some old saves
- fixed a bug where salt and coffee could not be transported by the cargo transport service
- fixed a bug with barrel textures
- you can no longer sell empty or partially empty salt containers for the full price
- removed a random floating window near Old Ankh Town
Update 0.33.2 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
