15 September 2025 Build 19978361 Edited 15 September 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! We’re excited to announce that we are officially releasing an update with a full project roadmap. You’ll be able to see how the project will develop further right in the game — in the main menu or the in-game pause menu.

New

  • In-game roadmap with a detailed overview of upcoming events (main menu and pause).

  • Introductory screen when launching the game.

Level Design

  • Updated Level 0: Prologue.

Systems

  • Reworked power system; added visual indicators for module status.

Audio

  • Fixed footstep sound propagation (spatial positioning/attenuation).

  • Fixed player fall sounds.

Improvements

  • Improved AI behavior.

Fixes

  • Fixed critical game crashes.

Community

  • You can record and share game content worldwide.

If you encounter any issues, press F1 in-game and submit a report. Thank you!

Changed files in this update

