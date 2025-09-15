Hello! We’re excited to announce that we are officially releasing an update with a full project roadmap. You’ll be able to see how the project will develop further right in the game — in the main menu or the in-game pause menu.

New

In-game roadmap with a detailed overview of upcoming events (main menu and pause).

Introductory screen when launching the game.

Level Design

Updated Level 0: Prologue.

Systems

Reworked power system; added visual indicators for module status.

Audio

Fixed footstep sound propagation (spatial positioning/attenuation).

Fixed player fall sounds.

Improvements

Improved AI behavior.

Fixes

Fixed critical game crashes.

Community

You can record and share game content worldwide.



If you encounter any issues, press F1 in-game and submit a report. Thank you!