Hello! We’re excited to announce that we are officially releasing an update with a full project roadmap. You’ll be able to see how the project will develop further right in the game — in the main menu or the in-game pause menu.
New
In-game roadmap with a detailed overview of upcoming events (main menu and pause).
Introductory screen when launching the game.
Level Design
Updated Level 0: Prologue.
Systems
Reworked power system; added visual indicators for module status.
Audio
Fixed footstep sound propagation (spatial positioning/attenuation).
Fixed player fall sounds.
Improvements
Improved AI behavior.
Fixes
Fixed critical game crashes.
Community
You can record and share game content worldwide.
If you encounter any issues, press F1 in-game and submit a report. Thank you!
Changed files in this update