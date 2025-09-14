- The minimum and maximum spawn ranges for creatures have been increased, preventing large groups from appearing too close to the player.
- All ranged creatures now have longer cooldowns, and their projectiles move more slowly.
- Health regeneration and maximum health have been buffed.
- The combo stack amount information has been added to the combo card descriptions.
Balancing changes
