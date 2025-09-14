 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19978242 Edited 14 September 2025 – 23:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The minimum and maximum spawn ranges for creatures have been increased, preventing large groups from appearing too close to the player.
  • All ranged creatures now have longer cooldowns, and their projectiles move more slowly.
  • Health regeneration and maximum health have been buffed.
  • The combo stack amount information has been added to the combo card descriptions.

