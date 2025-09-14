Minor changes

• Stat matching is now off by default.

• New chest sfx.

• Quests are now indente

Bugfixes

• Movement no longer starts above 100%

• Enemy stats level slider now correctly updates its maximum value when your reap distance increases.

• Echoes should no longer persist after the hero dies.

• The replace button in the forge should no longer be greyed out when a pending craft is available.

• Cauldron now properly updates available cards without a full app restart.

Next

I will be working on the new skill system for the next couple of weeks so won't be any patches till thats done!