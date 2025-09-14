Minor changes
• Stat matching is now off by default.
• New chest sfx.
• Quests are now indente
Bugfixes
• Movement no longer starts above 100%
• Enemy stats level slider now correctly updates its maximum value when your reap distance increases.
• Echoes should no longer persist after the hero dies.
• The replace button in the forge should no longer be greyed out when a pending craft is available.
• Cauldron now properly updates available cards without a full app restart.
Next
I will be working on the new skill system for the next couple of weeks so won't be any patches till thats done!
Version 1.2.23
