14 September 2025 Build 19978236 Edited 14 September 2025 – 23:26:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor changes
• Stat matching is now off by default.
• New chest sfx.
• Quests are now indente
Bugfixes
• Movement no longer starts above 100%
• Enemy stats level slider now correctly updates its maximum value when your reap distance increases.
• Echoes should no longer persist after the hero dies.
• The replace button in the forge should no longer be greyed out when a pending craft is available.
• Cauldron now properly updates available cards without a full app restart.
I will be working on the new skill system for the next couple of weeks so won't be any patches till thats done!

Windows Depot 2940001
macOS Depot 2940002
Linux Depot 2940003
