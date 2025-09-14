 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19978234 Edited 15 September 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added skill tree with 10 different permanent perks and 4 per round perks:


  1. Body Builder: gives you +1 max health.
  2. Soul Temperance: +20 max mana.
  3. Concentrated Magic Damage: all projectiles +0.5 more damage.
  4. Mana Economics: reduce the mana used when using weapons by 5%.
  5. Haste Magic: Gives you more speed.
  6. Magic Ordnance: Your projectiles go faster.
  7. Dash Mastery: Dash Cooldown reduction by 10%.
  8. Clear Mind: Mana Regen increased every second.
  9. Weapon's Mastery: reduce the cooldown of shooting weapons.
  10. Deep Concentration: reduce the mana cost of dashing.


  • Per Round perks.


  1. Mana Magnet: attracts stars to you from a distance.
  2. Unstable Magic Practice: chance of an explosion every time you shoot.
  3. Random perk to start with: can buy perks that normally appear on the shop.
  4. Random perk to start with: can buy perks that normally appear on the shop.


Rebalance all enemies and some behaviors notably the big enemy that spawns tiny enemies now it does not infinitively spawns enemies and when spawns the limit of how many enemies it can it switches to another behavior.

this was a lot of work so after this and some bug fixes if they appear I will give me a little rest before the last big update I have planned in the future that will add a boss fight at the end if some requirements are meet hope you like this and remember to leave a review ^w^/

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3093222
