We’re excited to share that version 1.2.0 of Keeper’s Toll is now live on Steam. This update brings a little new content, new options, and a handful of improvements based on player feedback.

New Unlock: The Dusk Knight

For players who enjoy the Bogatyr class, you can now unlock a new skin: The Dusk Knight. This version of the Bogatyr offers a faster, more aggressive playstyle with a modified quick strike and a full reskin of abilities.

How to unlock: Max all talents on the Bogatyr, and the Dusk Knight will become available as a playable option.

There's a new Uncommon Merchant item, the Sunforged Talisman, to be found only while playing as the Dusk Knight.

Dual Stick/Mouse Controls for All Characters

We’ve expanded the dual stick/mouse aim control scheme so it’s available to every class, not just the Ranger. While this doesn’t change abilities into free-aim like the Ranger, it does give more control over directional attacks for those who prefer this style. You can now maintain movement and face direction independent of one another. You can enable this control style in the Options Menu by checking the box labeled Dual Stick Controls. By default, it is off.

Quality of Life and Bug Fixes

Version 1.2.0 also includes various quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes to help smooth out gameplay.

Revised menu navigation so buttons/text will now properly highlight/unhighlight based on active input source, allowing you to swap inputs with ease and maintain proper navigation throughout the User Interface

Optimized Rain Particle System. Boosted performance, efficiency and fixed a rare memory access error

Bug Fix: Treasure Snail speed is now clamped and will properly deactivate after a specific amount of time when retreating from the player

Fixed some import settings that were incorrect on a handful of sprites

Object pooling for some of Bogatyr's attacks to boost performance

Bogatyr - Tempest – removed some invalid references on the sprite animation

Player sprite will no longer flash red while getting hit if invulnerable

Steam Daily Deal

Keeper’s Toll is featured in today’s Steam Daily Deal. For the first time since Full Release, we’re offering our largest discount yet – 40% off! There's never been a better time to jump in and give KT a go. We're here to chat if you have any questions.

Looking Ahead

While much of our time has been spent working on our next game (TBA), we remain committed to supporting Keeper’s Toll. Our immediate focus is to bring the console versions of KT up to parity with the Steam version, after which we’ll look at what new content or features we can add to the game.

Thank you all for your continued support and feedback—it means a lot. Stay tuned for more updates, and as always, feel free to reach out if you’d like to chat, share ideas, or report bugs.

Thank you,



Stingbot Games