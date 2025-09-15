World War II Online

FEATURES

Completely re-written client prediction and smoothing code.



Re-wrote how AFK players are managed and calculated.



Time zone 3 settings to manage late night capturing.



New alert sound plays globally when an Attack/Defensive objective is placed.



New code created to manage how AFK is handled from Client to Server.



Several GUI vehicle images have been replaced with higher res versions.



New lakes placed around Roermond area.



New roads added between:



Florenville - Habay.



Clervaux - Prum.



Manningham - Lumbres.



BUG FIXES

AFK Players are no longer considered in AO availability calculation(s).



Second pass on revised HE - energy multiplier for concussive effects.



Aircraft no longer produce black streak in sky after death.



Vehicles no longer have any input (like firing) once dead.



Destroyers no longer CTD when shooting PPOs, like the baileys bridge.



Mouse wheel can be keymapped again.



Mouse wheel allows for fine adjustments to bomb sight.



Playgate launcher cleaned up to consider additional install directories.



Mac patching notification URL corrected.



Alt-tabbing should now work seamlessly.



P-39 rudder cleaned up, more responsive.



HE Satchels no longer kill tanks but can impair crew via concussive effects.



Panzer IV D corrected road wheel textures.



Bf 110-FB wheel brakes correctly work when engine idling.



M18 Hellcat (2) MG mouse fixed, plus first person (crew) art fixes.



Panther (3) gunsight, (2) audio, (2) bino bouncing fixed + new hulk art.



Panther and M10 drivers now die to fuel fire.



Bunker stairs backwards crawl fixed / now visible.



Object cleared from Kalmthout bunker entry.



Knives can no longer easily destroy vehicle wheels.



Several berms removed from various forward bases that were clipping.



Geel-Grobbedonk office building no longer explodes on capture.



Bad "AI" FOV/angles corrected for better defense across many towns.



Fixed Allied Howitzer shifting when changing ammo.



Fixed spare capture building in Panningen.



Balanced audio levels from different crew position of same vehicle.



Fixed missing RRstation interior for Dinant and Charleville.



We've completely re-written how your client detects another player's position and overall movement for the better. This includes all vehicle types, air, land and sea. This is a major roadmap delivery and should cure a number of player reported issues.This update heavily focuses on fixing bugs impacting game play today, addressing dramatic campaign shifts in lower population periods, and creating global awareness of when new battles are beginning.S! Cornered Rat SoftwareCopyright 1999-2025 Playnet, Inc.