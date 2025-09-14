 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19977827 Edited 14 September 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Implemented MicroSplat as a replacement for built-in Unity terrain shaders; This will allow me to achieve much better looking terrains (ground materials to be exact) in future

  • Increased Boost and ProBoost power

  • Added options to toggle Speed lines and HUD score text

  • Significantly decreased the sensitivity of automatic resets (wider zones)

  • Tachometer tweaks

