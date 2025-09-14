Implemented MicroSplat as a replacement for built-in Unity terrain shaders; This will allow me to achieve much better looking terrains (ground materials to be exact) in future
Increased Boost and ProBoost power
Added options to toggle Speed lines and HUD score text
Significantly decreased the sensitivity of automatic resets (wider zones)
Tachometer tweaks
Minor Update Changelog - v0.9.6
