15 September 2025 Build 19977798 Edited 15 September 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
🚨 Officers,

We're updating SWAT Commander's co-op prologue to version 0.7.7.5!

The update features a number of fixes and improvements that are already available in the Early Access version of the game, including the headcam mode that lets you play the game in a special, realistic view through your offcers' helmet-mounted cameras.

Remember that the Early Access version is already available and you can enjoy SWAT Commander there both in single player 'and' co-op, along with five more missions, plus additional ones that will be added to it in the course of the game's development!

The Early Access version also receives a new Advanced Game Modes update and a 20% discount right now!

Remember that you can find the Headcam view that lets you observe the game from the SWAT officer's helmet-mounted camera in the gameplay settings

SWAT Commander: Prologue v.0.7.7.5 - Patch Notes:

AI

  • Adjusted reaction time of suspects and their decision to start shooting depending on the difficulty level

  • Fixed issues with the suspect's shield behavior during combat

GAMEPLAY

  • Added head camera view mode. Disabled by default, it can be enabled using the Y key, or via the gameplay settings menu

  • Fixed an issue where the mission would not complete correctly if you scored only 0 points on 'Easy' difficulty

EQUIPMENT

  • Added impact effect for all surfaces when using the battering ram

  • Added additional animations of weapon movement towards and away from the player when walking

  • Added randomization of attachments when using the randomize current equipment button on the equipment screen

TUTORIAL

  • Fixed issues with the display order of tutorial stages.

UI

  • Added ability to bind scroll wheel to inputs contained in the menu tab

  • Added gamepad support for HUD chat, updated gamepad input

  • Fixed an issue with the player names setting in the pause menu not working

  • Fixed an issue with input settings not initializing correctly on clients

VFX

  • Updated effects of bullets hitting unprotected parts of the body

  • Updated bullet flight effect and tracer

  • Fixed issues with injury effects not spawning on some character models

Follow our SWAT Commander app for future updates and development!

Check out this video to see a preview of our Early Access "Game Modes" update today:

Stand by for more updates in our game's Early Access version, including a new mission!

Over and out,

SWAT Commander Team

