🚨 Officers,

We're updating SWAT Commander's co-op prologue to version 0.7.7.5!

The update features a number of fixes and improvements that are already available in the Early Access version of the game, including the headcam mode that lets you play the game in a special, realistic view through your offcers' helmet-mounted cameras.

Remember that the Early Access version is already available and you can enjoy SWAT Commander there both in single player 'and' co-op, along with five more missions, plus additional ones that will be added to it in the course of the game's development!

The Early Access version also receives a new Advanced Game Modes update and a 20% discount right now!

Remember that you can find the Headcam view that lets you observe the game from the SWAT officer's helmet-mounted camera in the gameplay settings

SWAT Commander: Prologue v.0.7.7.5 - Patch Notes:

AI

Adjusted reaction time of suspects and their decision to start shooting depending on the difficulty level

Fixed issues with the suspect's shield behavior during combat

GAMEPLAY

Added head camera view mode. Disabled by default, it can be enabled using the Y key, or via the gameplay settings menu

Fixed an issue where the mission would not complete correctly if you scored only 0 points on 'Easy' difficulty

EQUIPMENT

Added impact effect for all surfaces when using the battering ram

Added additional animations of weapon movement towards and away from the player when walking

Added randomization of attachments when using the randomize current equipment button on the equipment screen

TUTORIAL

Fixed issues with the display order of tutorial stages.

UI

Added ability to bind scroll wheel to inputs contained in the menu tab

Added gamepad support for HUD chat, updated gamepad input

Fixed an issue with the player names setting in the pause menu not working

Fixed an issue with input settings not initializing correctly on clients

VFX

Updated effects of bullets hitting unprotected parts of the body

Updated bullet flight effect and tracer

Fixed issues with injury effects not spawning on some character models

Follow our SWAT Commander app for future updates and development!

Check out this video to see a preview of our Early Access "Game Modes" update today:

Stand by for more updates in our game's Early Access version, including a new mission!

Over and out,

SWAT Commander Team