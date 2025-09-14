 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19977782 Edited 14 September 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added Auto-Aim option on options menu in the middle of gameplay, it was allways enabled, now you can disable it to enjoy the most exigent gameplay experience and inprove optimization

Changed files in this update

Depot 3241031
