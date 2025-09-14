Thingies now gain XP while offline!
Fix Limit Break Arcade Run being extremely slow
Fix LORED autobuyers being unlocked immediately after getting the LORED Autobuyer Upgrade
- This will only affect new saves
Fix Upgrades saving & loading their visibility (it don't ought to have been done doon dat)
0.2.26 - Thingies now gain XP while offline!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3418151
- Loading history…
Linux English Depot 3418152
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update