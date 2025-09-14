 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19977719
Update notes via Steam Community
Thingies now gain XP while offline!

Fix Limit Break Arcade Run being extremely slow
Fix LORED autobuyers being unlocked immediately after getting the LORED Autobuyer Upgrade
- This will only affect new saves
Fix Upgrades saving & loading their visibility (it don't ought to have been done doon dat)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3418151
  Windows Depot 3418151
Linux English Depot 3418152
  Linux English Depot 3418152
