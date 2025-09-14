 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19977713 Edited 15 September 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Small Changes & Bugfix

  • Weapon cleaning machine now uses sprays.

  • Localization fixes

  • Fixed game crashing when empty cargo boxes placed in storage shelf.

  • Some fixes on in game models.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2967851
