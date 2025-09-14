A new version is now available with the following changes:
Fixed bug that prevented climbing to break the piñata in Bowie’s levels.
Increased flexibility to break the piñata with the axe on downward trajectories.
Several graphic glitches fixed.
Adjusted enemy and boss spawns.
Fixed enemy spawn issues.
Modified shooting cadence to arcade style, with instant shooting if the projectile hits.
Axe & Bow Land Update
