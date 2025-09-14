 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19977709 Edited 14 September 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A new version is now available with the following changes:

Fixed bug that prevented climbing to break the piñata in Bowie’s levels.

Increased flexibility to break the piñata with the axe on downward trajectories.

Several graphic glitches fixed.

Adjusted enemy and boss spawns.

Fixed enemy spawn issues.

Modified shooting cadence to arcade style, with instant shooting if the projectile hits.

