 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19977684 Edited 14 September 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- fixed timer start bug
- fixed level select bug
- added quick reset option
- enabled all levels after 1-3 completed
- loosened some record times and gauntlet unlock requirements
- added keyboard bindings
- added medal legend and extra medal symbols to level select

Next update should be the final playtest update (barring and major issues or bug fixes) and will include a slight rework to level 3

Changed files in this update

Depot 3928701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link