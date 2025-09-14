- fixed timer start bug
- fixed level select bug
- added quick reset option
- enabled all levels after 1-3 completed
- loosened some record times and gauntlet unlock requirements
- added keyboard bindings
- added medal legend and extra medal symbols to level select
Next update should be the final playtest update (barring and major issues or bug fixes) and will include a slight rework to level 3
